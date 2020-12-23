Cabinet member tests positive for Covid-19

According to a statement issued by the Government, all ministers are restricting their movements "in line with public health advice".
Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Government Buildings

Wed, 23 Dec, 2020 - 12:05
Greg Murphy

A member of Cabinet has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Cabinet met yesterday to approve further restrictions over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Micheál Martin has said that he will not be vaccinated on television when the vaccine programme commences as US President-elect Joe Biden has done.

The Taoiseach said he would prefer to see the vaccine go to someone who needed it more than he did.

He told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show: “I have no issue leading by example. But I think any available vaccines should be given to someone who needs it to stay alive.”

Eamon Ryan: 'Stay in your room' if you have travelled home from Britain

