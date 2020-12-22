Country to be under level 5 lockdown for two months

The public can expect to be under level 5 restrictions for the next two months, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced the country was moving into another level 5 lockdown with a "number of specific adjustments".

The measures have been brought forward due to the “exponential growth” of Covid-19, which saw a further 970 new cases and 13 further deaths reported.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the current trajectory of the disease in the community was "of grave concern" and warned that inter-generational visiting over Christmas is now extremely risky.

“It is up to each one of us to re-think our plans for this Christmas period, especially when it comes to visiting older or more medically vulnerable family members and friends,” he said.

On its current trajectory, case numbers could reach 1,000 a day before Christmas and “perhaps 2,000 a day before New Year’s Eve", Leo Varadkar added.

He said the country must prepare for the restrictions to last until spring.

Micheál Martin stood by his decision to reopen the country at the start of the month, despite the worrying rise in Covid-19 cases. Picture: Julien Behal

Under the latest lockdown announcement:

Current household visit rules remain in place until the end of St Stephen’s Day and then reduce to one other household until December 31.

Travel outside the county is permitted until the end of December 26. People can travel back at their own pace but no new inter-county travel is allowed after that

Christmas religious services can take place but move online after December 25.

Travel restrictions from Britain remain in place until December 31

Restaurants and pubs with food close from 3pm on Christmas Eve.

Hairdressers and personal services to close from Christmas Eve.

Non-essential retail can remain open

Gyms can stay open for individual training. The 5km limit will not be implemented but are encouraged to exercise close to home

Restrictions to be reviewed on January 12

“It will probably be towards the end of February or early March before a critical mass of the population is vaccinated and I think we need to operate on the basis that these restrictions will be in place until then,” Leo Varadkar said.

He said no one expected closures to come this quickly, adding that for the hospitality sector and those who provide personal services, being closed a third time is devastating for both businesses and their staff.

While there may have been an expectation they may have to close for a certain period in January, nobody, as recently as this weekend, thought it would happen so soon.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said the latest restrictions, involving pub and restaurant closures, will cost an extra €20m to €25m in Covid-19 Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) payments.

He said "based on the possibility of there being level 5 or equivalent measures for next year" the Government expects between 250,000 and 300,000 people will be unemployed in 2021.

Micheál Martin stood by his decision to reopen the country at the start of the month, despite the worrying rise in Covid-19 cases.

"People were given the chance to prepare for Christmas and spend time together," he said.

"The hospitality trade was reopened in a limited way, and inter-country travel was permitted. It was important for people's mental health and well being.

Unfortunately, in the last week, we have seen extraordinary growth in the spread of the virus.

He said there was no firm evidence yet that the more virulent strain of the virus is in this country but added: "The rate of growth of the last week tells me that the safest and most responsible thing to do is to proceed on the assumption that it is already here."

He said the Government had agreed "to move quickly and meet the renewed threat aggressively, and head on", and new laws will be drawn up for extra enforcement for the new measures although many already exist.

Meanwhile, 300 people returned to Ireland on the first repatriation flight last night after a travel ban to and from the UK was extended until December 31.

Due to the rapid rate of the virus spread in Britain, the HSE has released new advice for travellers.

Those who travelled from Britain from December 8 must now self-isolate for a period of 14 days from the date of arrival and arrange a Covid-19 test, by calling a GP or GP Out of Hours services.