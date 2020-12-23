Micheál Martin: Brexit deal must not be based on 'whatever it takes'

The Taoiseach has warned against taking the line that a Brexit deal must be reached "whatever it takes".

Micheál Martin said he would like to see a deal wrapped up by Christmas Day, but admits it may go beyond that.

He said there are "political factors at play" and that the protracted talks may now go right to the wire of the December 31 deadline for an agreement to be reached on the UK's future trade deal with the EU.

Mr Martin cautioned, however, against taking the line that a deal should be found by "doing whatever it takes" now that there has been disruption to Ireland's landbridge with the UK since travel bans were enacted across the continent.

"Confirmation of a new variant of Covid-19 in Britain over the weekend led to as many as 250 Irish truck drivers being stranded in the UK after French authorities issued a 48-hour ban on the movement of freight from Sunday night.

"I think you have to be careful saying 'whatever it takes'," Mr Martin said.

"It has to be a robust negotiation, we have to protect our interests as well and there has to be mutual respect on either side. It does point us to the necessity to have alternative routes and capacity on alternative routes notwithstanding whether we get a deal or not.

"If we get a deal, for example, there could still be significant disruption of the landbridge, and that's a concern.

"I've said consistently that a no-deal makes no sense, and would be a failure of statecraft and there has to be common sense between all of us, UK, Ireland, and the EU that we owe it to our citizens.

Why would we visit the second seismic shock on our people in the aftermath of Covid? It would be a terrible thing to do."

He said his sense was that a deal had to be arrived at "in an honourable way, in a harmonious way".

The Taoiseach said there had been "a lot of progress" made in recent months on various issues.

He did not agree, however, that the value of fishing was insignificant in the context of an overall trade agreement.

"You might say that, but if you're living in Castletownbere or Killybegs you might have a different perspective on it. It's also not that simple, either. We're interested in fish and retaining fish and sustainability in terms of the fishing industry. And so that's what motivates us and other member states as well."