'Sombre' cabinet agrees to halt inter-county travel from December 26

Household visits will be limited to one other household from December 27, the cabinet has agreed.

However, from January 1 there will be no household mixing allowed except on compassionate grounds.

Inter-county travel will be banned after St Stephen's Day and the ban on travel to and from Great Britain will be extended until December 31.

Non-essential retail will remain open however hairdressers, barbers, gastro-pubs and restaurants will close at 3pm on Christmas eve.

Gyms can stay open for individual training.

Weddings will be reduced to six people and hotels will not be open for non-essential booking after December 26.

Sources say people can travel beyond your county up until the end of Stephen’s day. People can then stay where they are at that stage and travel back at there own pace, after their visit but no new inter-county travel after that

The cabinet met for an early morning meeting in Dublin Castle after a grave warning from Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan last night.

Dr Holohan told the three party leaders that Ireland will need to go back into Level 5 restrictions after Christmas due to the exponential rise in cases and concern that a new, more transmittable strain of Covid19 has reached Ireland.

Christmas religious services can take place but services move online after December 25. Churches will remain open for private prayer.

Restrictions are to be reviewed on January 12

The Covid19 figures for today are expected to be above 900 in terms of new cases expected this evening.

One minister said the mood at cabinet was: "Very sombre and had worried tone and projections."

One minister told the Examiner "this is the most serious challenge we've faced since March".

"We've basically been described a situation which has higher growth than October, but the critical difference is we're seeing higher growth in older people, in October we saw cases amongst younger people.

"It was very sombre, worried and concerned.

"Now we have a worrying rise in people over 65s, it's an October number with a March age profile.

"We don't know if the new strain is here, we have to presume and act as if it is because cases are rising exponentially, three days ago we had 500, tonight will be not far off 1000, tomorrow will be 1000 or more."

It's understood there was no descent from anyone during the cabinet meeting about tights restrictions because of "the gravity of it".

"The general view was we have to go with this, and maybe tweak the restrictions on January 12.

"I think we're looking at the entire month of January and February having the same restrictions announced today."

The cabinet did receive some good news that vaccines for Covid-19 are arriving on St Stephens day, and we will begin vaccinating people on December 30.

From the first week of January, 40,000 vaccines a week will arrive to vaccinate 20,000 people a week.

Ireland only has 30,000 in nursing homes the Minister added: "We're going to have a very precarious and dangerous January and February but we could see a very different picture after February.

The cabinet will meet again next Tuesday.