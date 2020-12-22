'Premium paid' RTÉ presenters displayed 'blatant disregard for human health', say complainants

RTÉ presenters who breached Covid-19 public health guidelines when attending a retirement event for a work colleague at the station last month were described by one nurse as “premium paid employees” who displayed “a blatant disregard for human health”.

Some of the country’s best-known broadcasters were roundly criticised by members of the public, including several healthcare workers, over their failure to observe social distancing while posing for photos at a gathering in the reception area of the TV centre at Montrose on November 12.

Details of some of 247 complaints made to RTÉ following the revelation that several high-profile TV and radio stars including Miriam O’Callaghan, Bryan Dobson and David McCullagh as well as the managing director of RTÉ news, Jon Williams, were present at the function have been released under freedom of information legislation.

However, details of complaints relating to specific RTÉ presenters were not released on grounds that they contained “personal information”.

“The FOI Act is about holding public bodies to account – not individuals regardless of their roles,” said an RTÉ spokesperson.

Just because someone works in television, for example, does not lessen their rights to privacy.

A nurse who complained directly to RTÉ director-general, Dee Forbes said: “Shame on you as head of RTÉ to have your premium paid employees partake in this blatant disregard for human health.”

On the issue of a potential increase in the TV licence fee, the nurse added: “My advice would be — don’t go there. You will face anarchy given this debacle that has landed on your desk.”

Another healthcare worker claimed apologies offered by RTÉ presenters were “lame” and told them they should “hold your head in shame” while another remarked: “Don’t ever clap for frontline workers and tell us how amazing we are again. All I want you to do is keep a distance from each other. Is that too hard to ask?”

Common sentiments expressed by complainants were anger and disgust at the conduct of RTÉ staff given efforts by the wider public to comply with public health guidelines.

One person who said it was their first time ever making a complaint wrote: “I honestly despair that this is the example you are setting the nation.”

Others also voiced their upset with one remarking: “It was so disappointing to see these photos from people we admire on our TVs.”

Another individual said what happened in RTÉ was “much more serious than the Golfgate event in Clifden back in August” while the station was separately accused of hypocrisy given RTÉ had engaged in a “manhunt” against those who had attended the Oireachtas Golf Society function.

Given RTÉ’s “strong coverage” of Golfgate, another observed that it was more than disappointing to see public health guidelines set aside “for your own self-indulgence”.

Some correspondents were annoyed at the explanation and apology offered by RTÉ personnel with one complainant remarking: “It’s a joke to say it is a once-off mistake or lapse in judgement.”

Another claimed RTÉ presenters were only sorry “because they got caught”, while one individual observed: “If it was a government minister, you would be shouting ‘resign’.”

There were also several observations that RTÉ personnel regarded themselves as “above the law.” One viewer said they did not accept the gathering was “impromptu” given there were gifts and balloons at the event.

The impromptu nature of the gathering was also questioned by another individual who said such a claim was “insulting”.

“The definition of an impromptu party does not constitute banners with the person’s face on them,” they added.

One person said they were not looking for any “heads” or symbolic gestures before signing off: “Just really tired and disappointed”.

However, around a dozen individuals contacted RTÉ to express support for staff embroiled in the controversy with one questioning how newspapers had got hold of the photos from the retirement event, adding: “They had little else to do. This could happen to anyone.”

Another suggested the issue was a “minor discretion” which should not result in a “major investigation” as it was “completely different from Golfgate” and “totally blown out of proportion”.

Maybe they should have worn masks but, to be honest, who realistically wants photos of colleagues with masks.

They concluded: “This is an over-reaction to an innocent event. Totally ridiculous. We need to get a grip as a country.”

Another said the gesture in marking a colleague’s retirement should be “commended rather than condemned”.

A health and safety review into the incident by RTÉ found five breaches occurred as a result of the gathering including a failure to wear face coverings when two metres social distancing was not maintained.

RTÉ management instructed staff who had attended the retirement party to retake the broadcaster’s Covid-19 induction training among a series of recommendations.

Following publicity about the incident, Ms Forbes apologised for what happened and said the breaches of Covid-19 rules should not have occurred.