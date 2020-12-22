Irish truckers stuck in UK hopeful Covid shut-down will end tonight

Irish truckers are holding out hope France will start letting them across the English Channel again when the closure order lapses.

A plan to get ferries moving could be set out today following crisis talks between British prime minister Boris Johnson and France's President Emmanuel Macron last night.

Nearly a thousand lorries are now parked up along the road to the port of Dover and Irish drivers are among those stuck in Kent.

The 48-hour blockade ordered on Sunday is set to lapse at 11pm tonight.

Aidan Flynn, General Manager of Freight Transport Association of Ireland told Newstalk the situation is even worse what they were expecting for Brexit.

Read More Shock travel ban leaves Irish people stranded in UK

"It just demonstrates how tenuous the situation is," he said.

"Of course you mentioned Brexit, but Covid everybody's learning.

"The volume of freight that is going to down to Dover and Euro Tunnel where there are over 10,000 trucks a day in and out of Dover, and when you're given a couple of hours notice that you're going to shut down borders, which, let's face it is unprecedented.

"I mean, Brexit was never going to shut down borders, it was going to make it more difficult to get through them."

Police patrol along the M20 in Kent where freight traffic is parked up near to Folkestone services whilst the Port of Dover remains closed. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

A number of lorry drivers are also stuck trying to make their way back home before Christmas.

Pat Brennan, owner of Pat Brennan International in Limerick, says a number of his lorry drivers are among those trapped in the UK.

He said: "Six lads went out there on Saturday night to the continent so lucky enough they transitted through the UK on Sunday.

"They've been ok so far, most of them are loaded in German and Holland and they crossed back into the UK for Tuesday morning and will be heading for the afternoon boat out of Hollyhead back into Dublin, hopefully for Wednesday."

Meanwhile, DHL services in Ireland will not suffer any major impact as a result of the disruption in Great Britain.

On Monday, the company announced a temporary suspension of their road-based services to and from mainland Europe.

Once the ports reopen, the road service to mainland Europe will be reinstated.

As the majority of DHL Express shipments are transported by air this means that services to and from Ireland will continue as normal.

DHL Express delivery services connecting Ireland to Europe and the rest of the world will also be continuing as normal.