Food shortages unlikely but Brexit could compound freight challenges

The overnight chaos caused by the closure of French borders to UK freight is unlikely to lead to food shortages in Ireland, but has raised fears that further chaos could follow in the new year unless more shipping capacity and direct routes from Ireland to mainland Europe are secured.

Confirmation of a new variant of Covid-19 in Britain over the weekend led to as many as 250 Irish truck drivers being stranded in the UK after French authorities issued a 48-hour ban on the movement of freight from Sunday night.

The ban, which involved the closure of the Eurotunnel and French ports, such as Calais, to freight coming from the UK, led to significant delays for lorries and trucks in transit from Dover in Kent.

France appears set to end a ban on hauliers crossing the English Channel which was imposed due to fears about the spread of the new coronavirus strain. | Read more: https://t.co/Qey7IOs94q pic.twitter.com/X2h4h0P21U — RTÉ News (@rtenews) December 21, 2020

The movement of goods between the UK and Ireland is unaffected.

As many as 3,000 Irish truck drivers use the UK as a landbridge to mainland Europe every week, but hundreds were left stranded by events of the last 48 hours, which also highlighted the challenges facing the sector post-Brexit.

British supermarket chain Sainsbury’s warned that food shortages were likely within days in the UK given the blockages and delays to freight.

Irish hauliers, however, said food shortages were unlikely in the short-term, but expect challenges as Brexit looms closer.

While the Irish Farmers Association expressed concern over the impact of border closures on agri-food exports, the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA), Irish Exports Association, and the Freight Transport Association Ireland do not envisage food shortages in the short- term.

Those organisations, however, warned that events over the weekend provided a glimpse of how Brexit may impact the haulage sector and movement of goods from January onwards and that greater shipping capacity and direct routes to mainland Europe are needed.

“Freight between Ireland and the UK is continuing as normal, so I don’t see any food shortages, not in the immediate term anyway,” said IRHA president Eugene Drennan, adding that consumers expecting items to be delivered before Christmas should track their package and make alternative arrangements if delays are inevitable.

IEA chief executive Simon McKeever said there were “good stocks” of food and medicines in the country at present: “I don’t believe there’ll be any immediate shortages, because a lot of stockpiling has been done in the run-up to the year-end, because of Brexit.”

FTAI general manager Aidan Flynn said the “unexpected” and “unprecedented” overnight French ban on freight highlighted the importance of the UK landbridge and securing a Brexit deal, but that food shortages were unlikely.

“Our supply chain is resilient and robust enough that I don’t think we’re going to see any shortage of goods and there is no need to panic buy or stockpile,” said Mr Flynn.

While new ferry services are coming on stream in January, such as the new EU Roll-on, Roll-off service from Rosslare to Dunkirk, more daily services to France were needed to provide an alternative to the UK landbridge, the IHRA said.

Avoiding the UK landbridge, Mr Drennan said, would bring extra costs for hauliers and ultimately the consumer.

“Extra costs will be the biggest impact of any new regulations and the time cost also," he said. "If we don’t cut down on the time and get more efficient we’ll be left behind”.