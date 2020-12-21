White Christmas unlikely says Met Éireann but 'all systems are go' for Santa 

Those hoping to enjoy a white Christmas this year are likely to be disappointed as Met Éireann is predicting a relatively mild day on December 25.

Met Éireann is forecasting that Christmas Day will be mostly “cloudy and dry” with just the risk of an isolated shower on the west coast.

They said that temperatures are likely to be around six to nine degrees.

Santa is likely to have some favourable weather, too, as he delivers presents all over Ireland.

Christmas Eve will see mostly dry spells during the day with some sun, while the evening will be dry with clear spells. Cloud will increase from the northwest overnight.

It will be cold, with temperatures to drop to around minus two to plus three degrees, but Met Éireann confirmed: “all systems are go for Santa's flight plan”.

From Monday up until Christmas Eve, the weather will be a bit of a mixed bag with some cold spells at night expected.

Monday will see a dry afternoon with highest temperatures of nine degrees. Rain will spread by the evening.

However, temperatures could fall to minus two degrees tonight but it should be a “mostly dry and partly cloudy night”.

Tuesday will see “hazy sunny spells” early on according to Met Éireann but “patchy rain and drizzle extending from the south” in the afternoon.

Wednesday will rain and sleet clear in the morning leaving some brighter spells.

Met Éireann is predicting that it will be mostly clear by Wednesday evening with dropping to around minus two degrees with a risk of frost and icy patches as the country heads in Christmas Eve.