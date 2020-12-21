Covid-19: Health chief urges public to reconsider Christmas plans

The HSE’s chief clinical officer has called on the public to reconsider their plans for Christmas.

The options for mixing with family over Christmas were “narrowing” Dr Colm Henry told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne, given the recent increase in Covid-19 infection rates across all age groups.

Everybody should reconsider their Christmas plans, he urged, saying: “It's about reducing close contacts so the virus cannot jump from person to person.”

When asked about the new variant of Covid-19 identified in the UK, Dr Henry said that mutations were not uncommon with new viruses.

“This strain has taken off in the south-east of England in the past four weeks, it appears to be much more transmissible and is better at evading the body's immune response - but we do not know for sure yet.”

A number of recent confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland are being examined for evidence of a new strain of the virus.

Over the weekend, 1,291 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed - with 527 on Saturday and 764 on Sunday.

There were also nine additional deaths over the two days.

Dr Tony Holohan gave a stark warning that “every indicator of disease severity is moving in the wrong direction, more rapidly than we had anticipated”.

The Chief Medical Officer said that Nphet has “particularly strong concerns about the prospect of inter-generational mixing around the festive season”.

Dr Holohan added: “If you have been socialising in the past few weeks or over this weekend, consider your Christmas plans carefully. Is it responsible to meet with your family over 65 later this week, if you have not kept your contacts low? Should you cancel your plans?

“We have the very real prospect of Covid-19 vaccines on the horizon.

"Ensure that your loved ones stay alive to receive them, by keeping your distance from them if you have not restricted your movements to this point.”