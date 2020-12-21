Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Dublin

Guiliana Secrieru is missing from her home in the Clonee area of the capital.
Have you seen Guiliana Secrieru?

Mon, 21 Dec, 2020 - 08:16
Steve Neville

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing from Dublin.

She was last seen at around 10pm on December 19 in Clonee.

Guliana is described as being arrow d 5’3" in height and has a slim build.  She has brown hair which has a red and black split down the middle.

When last seen, she was wearing a blue and white coat.

Guliana is known to frequent the areas of Dunboyne, Clonee and Ongar.

Anyone with any information on Guliana’s whereabouts are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

