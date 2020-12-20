Covid-19: Third lockdown a 'major body blow' to hospitality sector

Ireland's chief medical officer has urged people to stay at home and avoid restaurants as the number of cases of Covid-19 rise across the country.

Dr Tony Holohan said that people should not meet up, and warned against gathering in crowds.

It is the latest warning from the State's top public health official who said there is strong reason for "persistent, ongoing concern" over Ireland's recent Covid-19 figures.

Cases rising quickly. We have low cases and deaths compared to EU/UK/US. This is at risk now- just as vaccines arrive. To protect yourself & those you love: Stay home. Don’t meet up. Stay away from restaurants/pubs. Avoid crowds. Use masks. Follow health advice. @roinnslainte — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) December 20, 2020

Tonight, the Department of Health confirmed there were 764 new cases of Covid-19, and four additional deaths from the virus.

CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins, said that the lockdown that is being proposed for the end of December will impact heavily on businesses in the hospitality sector which are already struggling to stay afloat.

“This will have a devastating impact on our industry, at a time when need to generate as much revenue, as possible to keep our industry, open and functioning into new year," he said.

"This third lockdown will be a major body blow to our sector. If it does come, the level of financial support has to be increased for the industry. If not, we will see a raft of liquidations in the coming weeks and months, through no fault of their own.”

Mary O’Sullivan, who co-owns the Bulman Restaurant in Kinsale, says they have made the decision to close on December 24 rather than risk losing stock by opening the week after Christmas.

It now seems inevitable that hospitality will be shut soon after Christmas. We have taken the decision that Christmas Eve will be our last day trading this year and unfortunately we won’t open until we get some clarification on when we can open in a sustainable way. Thank you — The Bulman bar and restaurant kinsale (@TheBulmanBar) December 18, 2020

“We saw it coming," she said. "We personally thought there was no way that we were going to see the new year.

“It is the lack of clarity that is so disrespectful.

"When they said last week that there was a possibility this is going to happen, that was disrespectful to the profession.

"You can't just feed a small piece of information and then say: 'You're going to have to wait to Tuesday when we make the announcement.' ”

Cian Frawley, alongside his business partner, Andrew O’Donaghue, run Melody in Limerick, a restaurant which only opened at the start of September. The new business has been badly impacted by repeated lockdowns.

“It’s just crazy. I’m blue in the face from it all, it’s unbelievable, " said Mr Crawley. ,” said Mr Frawley, who has ordered thousands of euro worth of stock to cover the next few weeks.

"They would want to make up their bloody mind. What they are encouraging people to do is go mad.

"Now they know the pubs and restaurants are going to close at the end of the month, everyone is trying to get out and get a table. They have created a situation where people are living their last days.”

Meanwhile, passengers have called out Ryanair and Aer Lingus on Twitter for refusing refunds following new UK coronavirus rules, even as regulators investigate carriers’ earlier refusal to refund customers caught in lockdown.

Aer Lingus will waive change fees up to two hours before departure, the IAG-owned airline said. Customers may be entitled to vouchers or refunds depending on fare type, it said.

Ryanair statement on flights to/from the UK 20 - 24 Dec: pic.twitter.com/U4Tu4lUsGR — Ryanair Press Office (@RyanairPress) December 20, 2020

Ryanair did not respond to requests for comment. British Airways, which is also owned by IAG, and Virgin Atlantic Airways are not offering refunds to passengers who cancel year-end trips.

BA will grant ticketholders a voucher or let them switch to a later date, it said. It said it will only refund fares if the airline cancels a flight, a policy echoed by Virgin Atlantic in a Twitter post.

We’re aware of the latest restrictions in London and the South East, including an advisory against non-essential travel. For further information please visit our Latest Travel News: https://t.co/uW6jo8NWzd pic.twitter.com/zqaDHrP8QS — virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) December 19, 2020

It comes as new travel restrictions banning travel from Britain into Ireland come into effect as of midnight tonight. The ban on flights and ferries coming from the UK will initially run for 48 hours until the Cabinet has the chance to review the situation on Tuesday.