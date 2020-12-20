'Moving in the wrong direction': 764 cases confirmed as CMO warns of infection risk for elderly

Dr Holohan warned of the infection risk posed to the elderly this Christmas
Chief Medical Officer Dr Holohan urged people to reduce their contacts.

Sun, 20 Dec, 2020 - 17:23
Ciarán Sunderland

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) from the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, has expressed his concern about the trajectory of Covid-19 infections in Ireland ahead of Christmas week. 

Speaking as 764 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed today, Dr Holohan said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) are very worried about the prospect of younger people meeting elderly family members this Christmas due to the spread of the virus among people aged 19-44. 

“Every indicator of disease severity is moving in the wrong direction, more rapidly than we had anticipated. We have particularly strong concerns about the prospect of inter-generational mixing around the festive season," said Dr Holohan. 

"On December 11. the 7-day incidence rate for people aged 19-44 was 106 per 100,000 population, by yesterday this rate had more than doubled to 217 per 100,000. 

If these younger people come into contact with their loved ones over the age of 65, we could see a spike in infections in this more vulnerable group. 

"This would lead to very a serious pattern of disease, hospitalisations, ICU admissions and unnecessary deaths,” said the Chief Medical Officer. 

764 cases were identified today.
A further four Covid-19 related deaths have been reported this evening according to the Department of Health. 

The 764 cases of coronavirus identified today bring the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the oubtreak begain in Ireland to 79,542. 

284 cases were reported in Dublin, 70 in Limerick, 52 in Donegal, 44 in Cork, 37 in Wexford and the remaining 277 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

A further breakdown of the cases identified by the Department of Health shows: 

  • 403 cases are men and 355 cases are women 
  • 67% of cases are under 45 years of age 
  • The median age of cases reported is 34 years old

233 people were in hospital receiving treatment for coronavirus as of 2pm today with 29 patients in intensive care. 15 additional hospitalizations happened in the last 24 hours. One person was discharged from intensive care.

Earlier today the CMO warned people to stay away from pubs and restaurants and reduce their contacts as Covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly and are cause “for grave concern”.

Now Dr Holohan is asking people to consider their number of contacts in recent days and to judge if it is safe to meet with older members of their family. 

“If you have been socialising in the past few weeks or over this weekend, consider your Christmas plans carefully. 

Is it responsible to meet with your family over 65 later this week, if you have not kept your contacts low? 

"Should you cancel your plans? We have the very real prospect of Covid-19 vaccines on the horizon. Ensure that your loved ones stay alive to receive them, by keeping your distance from them if you have not restricted your movements to this point. 

"As difficult as it may seem, staying away from older family this Christmas will protect them - and it would be an exceptional sacrifice made for the common good,” said Dr Holohan.

As of midnight last night, Ireland's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 112.2. 

The 7 day incidence rate is 70.9 while the 5 day moving average for cases is 557.

Donegal has the highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population at 263.8

