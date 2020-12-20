Covid-19: Northern Ireland Executive to hold an emergency meeting tonight

The Northern Ireland Executive is to hold an emergency meeting tonight at 9pm.

It comes after four of the five power-sharing parties called for a meeting of the Executive to discuss the new strain of Covid-19 found in England.

Northern Ireland government ministers from Sinn Féin, the Alliance Party and the SDLP issued a joint request for an Executive meeting to be held on Sunday.

It is also understood the Assembly will be recalled tomorrow to allow Minister for Education Peter Weir to face questions about schools reopening.

Mr Weir confirmed on Friday that all schools and education settings would reopen in the first week of January, however he is facing mounting calls to review the decision.

Alliance MLA Chris Lyttle, who is chair of the education committee, called for the Assembly to sit this week.

He tweeted on Sunday: “It is my understanding that the Education Minister has accepted the need to give a statement on the safety of and contingency for school restart, transfer tests and examinations in January at the Assembly tomorrow. Speaker confirmation pending.”

It comes as another 13 people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

A further 505 new cases of the virus have also been reported in the past 24 hours.