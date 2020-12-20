Covid-19: 13 deaths and 505 new cases in Northern Ireland

Another 13 people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

A further 505 new cases of the virus have also been reported in the past 24 hours.

The cases come as four of the five power-sharing parties in the North are calling for an emergency meeting of the Executive to discuss the new strain of Covid-19 found in England.

Government ministers from Sinn Féin, the Alliance Party and the SDLP issued a joint request for an Executive meeting to be held on Sunday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London and south-east England after scientists said a new coronavirus variant is spreading more rapidly.

It has resulted in several European countries imposing bans on flights from the UK in an attempt to make sure that the new strain does not reach their shores.