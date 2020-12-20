Covid-19: 13 deaths and 505 new cases in Northern Ireland

Covid-19: 13 deaths and 505 new cases in Northern Ireland

FIle picture

Sun, 20 Dec, 2020 - 14:39
PA

Another 13 people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

A further 505 new cases of the virus have also been reported in the past 24 hours.

The cases come as four of the five power-sharing parties in the North are calling for an emergency meeting of the Executive to discuss the new strain of Covid-19 found in England.

Government ministers from Sinn Féin, the Alliance Party and the SDLP issued a joint request for an Executive meeting to be held on Sunday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London and south-east England after scientists said a new coronavirus variant is spreading more rapidly.

It has resulted in several European countries imposing bans on flights from the UK in an attempt to make sure that the new strain does not reach their shores.

Read More

Parties call for emergency meeting of NI Executive over new Covid strain

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Aug 18, 2020 Stephen Donnelly set to announce travel restrictions from Britain
Illegal dumping of rubbish costs council €1m per year Illegal dumping of rubbish costs council €1m per year
Titanic Studios Dungeons And Dragons to start filming at Belfast’s Titanic Studios
Coronavirus - Thu Dec 10, 2020

Parties call for emergency meeting of NI Executive over new Covid strain

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices