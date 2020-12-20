Stephen Donnelly set to announce travel restrictions from Britain

The Minister for Health says there will be an announcement later today on potential travel restrictions from Britain.

Stephen Donnelly told RTÉ's This Week programme, that he was looking at flights and ferries coming from Britain into Ireland, adding that the Government was giving "serious consideration" to the issue because of concern around a new strain of coronavirus circulating in southern England, which has not yet been detected here.

Mr Donnelly said the Government were "not sealing the border" but would be giving "strong advice" about travel north and south.

It's understood the Taoiseach, Tanaiste and Eamon Ryan will be discussing the issue this afternoon with a full announcement to come this evening however no decision has been made yet.

A strict travel ban between Scotland and the rest of the UK was announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon last night.

