Stephen Donnelly set to announce travel restrictions from Britain

Stephen Donnelly set to announce travel restrictions from Britain

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the Government were "not sealing the border" but would be giving "strong advice" about travel north and south.

Sun, 20 Dec, 2020 - 14:04
Aoife Moore Political Correspondent

The Minister for Health says there will be an announcement later today on potential travel restrictions from Britain.

Stephen Donnelly told RTÉ's This Week programme, that he was looking at flights and ferries coming from Britain into Ireland, adding that the Government was giving "serious consideration" to the issue because of concern around a new strain of coronavirus circulating in southern England, which has not yet been detected here.

Mr Donnelly said the Government were "not sealing the border" but would be giving "strong advice" about travel north and south.

It's understood the Taoiseach, Tanaiste and Eamon Ryan will be discussing the issue this afternoon with a full announcement to come this evening however no decision has been made yet.

A strict travel ban between Scotland and the rest of the UK was announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon last night.

More to follow

Read More

‘A disgraceful gathering of persons:’ Gardaí disperse crowd of 700-800 people in Cork

More in this section

Illegal dumping of rubbish costs council €1m per year Illegal dumping of rubbish costs council €1m per year
Titanic Studios Dungeons And Dragons to start filming at Belfast’s Titanic Studios
Senior PSNI officer on police response to pandemic Police in NI ‘take no satisfaction’ from issuing Covid fines
Coronavirus - Thu Dec 10, 2020

Parties call for emergency meeting of NI Executive over new Covid strain

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices