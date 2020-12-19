'It's never too late to cancel plans' says Holohan as 527 new cases recorded

The chief medical officer has said it is not too late to “cut down contacts, cancel plans, or avoid a crowd, as recent Covid-19 figures have given the department of health “strong reason for persistent, ongoing concern.”

Dr Tony Holohan said: "As we head into a week with uniquely risky inter-household and inter-generational mixing, please remember to act responsibly.

"Start this weekend. It is never too late to cut down your contacts, cancel plans, or avoid a crowd.”

Dr Holohan’s comments come as a further five deaths from Covid-19 and 527 new cases have been confirmed this evening.

The newest figures bring the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 2,154, with the number of cases now reaching 78,776.

He added: “Bear in mind that you may well be the link in a chain of transmission that ends with a vulnerable loved one catching this dangerous disease. Stop that chain of transmission now – limit your movements today.”

There are 207 people now in hospital, an increase of 12 in the last 24 hours, while the number of people in ICU is 28.

The seven-day incidence rate is 63.7.

Dublin reported the most cases today with 191 followed by Cork with 54.

A further 44 cases were confirmed in Donegal, 32 in Wexford and 27 in Kilkenny.

The remaining 179 cases are across 20 other counties.

Of the cases notified today, 271 are men and 255 are women.

65% are under 45 years of age, and the median age is 37 years old.

In the North, there have been 640 new cases in the last 24 hours and 17 Covid-19 related deaths, four of which are outside of that time frame.

There are currently 427 patients with the virus in the North's hospitals and 30 patients with the virus are in ICU.

Earlier it was confirmed, restrictions to restaurants, pubs serving food, and other hospitality settings will not kick in until December 30.

The Government will make the announcement on Tuesday.

At a meeting of Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan last night, it was agreed to eschew the recommendation of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to introduce such restrictions on December 28.

The two-day reprieve has been given in recognition of the impact a third closure will have on eateries.

The leaders also agreed to reject Nphet’s call to restrict inter-county travel before New Year’s Day, and so people will still be able to move around the country until January 6.

In the UK, Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London and south-east England after scientists said that a new coronavirus variant is spreading more rapidly.

The British prime minister announced that from Sunday areas in the South East currently in Tier 3 will be moved into a new Tier 4 – effectively returning to the lockdown rules of November.

Non-essential shops, gyms, cinemas, and hairdressers will be forced to close for two weeks – while people will be restricted to meeting one other person from another household in an outdoor public space.

The rest of England will also see the Christmas “bubble” policy – allowing up to three households to meet up over the holiday period – severely curtailed, applying on Christmas Day only.