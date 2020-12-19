Hospitality sector to face restrictions from December 30

Restrictions to restaurants, pubs serving food, and other hospitality settings will not kick in until December 30, the Government will announce on Tuesday.

At a meeting of Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan last night, it was agreed to eschew the recommendation of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to introduce such restrictions on December 28.

The two-day reprieve has been given in recognition of the impact a third closure will have on eateries.

The leaders also agreed to reject Nphet’s call to restrict inter-county travel before New Year’s Day, and so people will still be able to move around the country until January 6.

“This is in recognition of those people who will be working over the Christmas Day part of the holidays, and to enable them get home to see family,” said a senior Government source.

The Irish Examiner has also confirmed that the Cabinet will approve the recommendation to reduce the number of permitted visits from other households from three to one.

In relation to hospitality, after December 30, establishments will return to takeaway-only services, senior Government sources have said.

Pubs and restaurants could remain closed to sit-in customers well into January.

The hospitality sector has warned that thousands of jobs will be lost if they are forced to shut down for another prolonged period. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the Government stands ready to support the sector if it has to close.

A further 582 cases and six deaths were confirmed across the State yesterday.

#WATCH Ireland's health officials have warned the COVID-19 situation "is getting worse more rapidly than expected"



It comes after another significant increase in virus cases were confirmed

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, said the latest figures are further evidence that the situation is getting worse "more rapidly than we expected".

“The country simply cannot cope with this level of infection as we head into Christmas week," he said.

Micheál Martin said the rising number of Covid-19 cases over the last week means there is a need to introduce restrictions ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Meanwhile, the public's hopes of finally getting away this summer are fading with the Taoiseach saying it is likely to be August before the general population can get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Mr Martin said: "January, February, you are looking at lower volumes of vaccines around Europe, but the priority then will be nursing home residents and healthcare workers.

“Picking up in March and April, and then May, June, July will be very important months where you have very high volumes coming through," he said. "Then into the August period you are into open access to the vaccine."

A sizable chunk of Irish tourism and travel destinations will be lost for good if the mass vaccine rollout does not arrive until the tail end of summer — with Cork and Shannon airports particularly vulnerable, according to senior figures in the tourism and travel industry.

Pat Dawson, chief executive of the Irish Travel Agents Association, said attracting routes to and from Cork and Shannon would become extra difficult the longer the vaccine rollout went on.

“We need more competition in Shannon and Cork because they are dominated by two airlines," he said. "It will be a hard one to swing, and it is going to be a tough year for aviation.

"We need to keep pace with Europe, or we are in danger of being left behind. Fewer routes mean higher prices for holidaymakers.

"We have disproportionate capacity out of Dublin, so this is a chance to reset."

A Dublin Airport Authority spokesperson said Ireland cannot lag behind the rest of Europe when it comes to the rollout of the vaccine programme. Dublin Airport passenger numbers have fallen by about 25m so far this year.

The DAA stated: "The devastation that the Irish aviation sector has suffered has been felt across the country.

"Tourism is one of the most regionally spread sectors of the economy. About 130,000 jobs are supported and facilitated by Dublin Airport, and tourism businesses in all 32 counties of Ireland have suffered from the lack of international visitors this year."