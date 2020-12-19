Anxiety rising among NI teachers expected to ‘keep calm and carry on’

Anxiety is rising among Northern Ireland teachers who will return to class next term, a union has warned.

Ulster Teachers’ Union general secretary Jacquie White urged the Education Minister to reconsider allowing schools to reopen as planned in January.

Her comments come after Peter Weir confirmed on Friday that all schools and education settings would reopen in the first week of January.

Mr Weir said the decision was made “in the best interests of all pupils”.

“I am mindful of the impact the pandemic is having on our children and young people, particularly those who are vulnerable and from disadvantaged backgrounds,” he said.

“We have a high number of vulnerable children in Northern Ireland, for many of these pupils school is a safe haven and closing schools will immediately deprive them of this safe space.”

He moved to clarify the situation after teachers and parents demanded answers amid uncertainty around how education will operate during the six-week lockdown in Northern Ireland.

Ms White said teachers understood that under normal circumstances school was the best place for children, but she said normal circumstances had ended since the onset of the pandemic.

“Despite the fact that virtually every aspect of life is to change during this latest lockdown, teachers are being told to keep calm and carry on,” she said.

“While the vast majority of the population is in lockdown our members are being told they must return to class as usual in January, despite the fact that swathes of schoolchildren and their teachers have been sent home to isolate at various times since September due to the ravages of this virus through the school population.

“Of course we understand that children need to be in school but employers also owe a duty of care to teachers and this must be balanced.

It is imperative that decisions regarding the way forward are based on robust health advice.

Ms White said other regions were considering staggered returns to school next month.

“We would seek the advice of the chief medical officer as to why the approach chosen here in Northern Ireland is different and whether it is in the best interests of our children and education staff,” she said.

“We urge the minister to think again about his plans for the start of the new term and stress that it is critical that schools are engaged in the development of plans going forward as it’s impossible for them to operate within these last-minute decisions.

“The educational experience and well-being of our children is at the top of the priority list for all in schools but, in the midst of a further wave of a global pandemic, decisions taken by the minister must have the health and safety of all in schools at their core.”

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) northern secretary also called on the Education Minister to reconsider his “rash decision” to allow schools reopen as planned.

On Friday, Gerry Murphy said instead of reopening schools, the minister should take account of the rapidly rising R number and consider where “it sits in light of the broader strategy already agreed by the NI Executive”.

The Executive delayed a decision on schools at its meeting on Thursday when ministers agreed to introduce the fresh restrictions on other sections of society.

Education and health officials were instead tasked with examining potential options to reduce face-to-face school time in the new term.