Late Late Show's charity busk raises €1.2m

Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy. Picture: Andres Poveda

Sat, 19 Dec, 2020 - 08:47
Steve Neville

The Late Late Show’s Busk for Simon has raised more than €1.2m for charity.

Friday’s show featured a host of musicians including Bono, Glen Hansard, Danny O’Reilly, Roisin O, Imelda May and Finbar Furey.

Hansard has been busking on Grafton Street for 10 years with other well-known musicians to raise money for Simon.

The traditional Christmas Eve busk could not take place this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Late Late Show decided to put the busk on in the studio to try and raise funds for the homeless charity.

Following the end of the show, €1.2m had been raised for Simon.

 

'And that was year one'

Hansard explained how the first busk started 10 years ago on the show.

He said that on December 23 that year, he had walked passed carol singers for Simon who had asked him to join in.

Hansard said he couldn’t join in at the time, and went home and felt bad, promising to go into town the next day to join them.

On Christmas Eve, the carollers were gone but Hansard played a few songs regardless to raise money for Simon.

He said that Mundy and Damien Dempsey walked passed him and they joined the Falling Slowly singer.

“So we kind of had this thing happen, spontaneously, where there was a big crowd and we were singing songs, and we were making money," Hansard said. 

“We gave it to Simon. And that was year one.” 

Toy Show Appeal

The charitable evening comes a few weeks after the chat launched the first-ever Toy Show Appeal.

It was the first year the Toy Show had done a charity appeal and it raised more than €6.6m.

The money raised will go to The Community Foundation for Ireland who will distribute to various children’s charities including Barnardos, Children’s Health Foundation, and Children’s Books Ireland.

