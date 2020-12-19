Covid-19: Ireland is 'chasing behind' virus, says health professor

A DCU professor in health systems and public health has warned that Ireland is still “chasing behind the virus”.

Professor Anthony Stains said that the National Public Health Team are right to try and re-impose restrictions.

Today, the Irish Examiner reported that the Government is expected to announce on Tuesday that restrictions to restaurants, pubs serving food, and other hospitality settings will not kick in until December 30.

Last night the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said that Nphet has “expressed significant concern that the level of infection was deteriorating day on day”.

Six further deaths and 582 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Friday.

Dr Holohan added: “The country simply cannot cope with this level of infection as we head into Christmas week.

Prof Stains said that Nphet is right to re-impose restrictions before the New Year.

“With vaccines offering hope in the coming months for our most vulnerable groups, we want to keep them alive and well so that they can receive it,” he said.

“I’m afraid they’re probably taking the necessary actions, and I take no joy in the necessity. But it is what was predicted in advance.”

He said that one of the challenges for both the public and the Government is that “at the moment we are reacting to the virus”.

Prof Stains said: “So when the viral incidence changes, when the number of cases changes, we do something different.

“But we’re still chasing behind it.”