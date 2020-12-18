Teen girl suffered suspected knife wounds

A Garda investigation is under way after a teenage girl suffered suspected knife wounds in a row over a mobile phone in a house in East Cork.

It is believed the girl, 17, was involved in an argument over access to the phone in the house in Youghal moments before the alleged incident at around 5.20pm on Friday.

Gardaí and HSE paramedics attended at the scene.

The paramedics rendered medical assistance to the girl at the house before taking her by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment for her injuries.

While it is understood that she suffered multiple slash wounds, a Garda spokesman described the injuries as not serious. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Gardaí confirmed that they are investigating an alleged assault in the town and a spokesman said their enquiries are ongoing.

The girl has given gardaí an outline of events, but they want to speak to a number of others who were in the property at the time before they determine the next stage of their investigation.