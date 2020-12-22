NI ambulance crisis could happen again 

A doctor in charge at the Northern Ireland hospital which saw 17 ambulances queued up outside on Tuesday said it is impossible to guarantee this will not happen again as the Covid-19 crisis deepens.

Cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland have been increasing with a six-week lockdown now announced for December 26 as 510 new daily cases were confirmed on Friday.

Pressures on ambulances in parts of Northern Ireland are so severe they will be supported this weekend by the HSE's National Ambulance service.

Medical Director at Antrim Area Hospital, Dr Seamus O’Reilly said delays start in the overcrowded hospital and ripple to emergency care.

“I’ve done 20-plus years in emergency medicine,” he said. “And I have never seen the situation where we had to nurse and medically treat patients in the back of ambulances. That was a first.”

Admitted patients are on trolleys in the ED waiting for results of a Covid-19 swab as doctors must know whether to treat them on Covid wards or ordinary wards. Currently, this can take up to 24 hours.

“My concern is I am not sure we won’t repeat it, and it won’t happen again. I couldn’t give that commitment. I think it all depends on how the Christmas and post-Christmas period goes for us,” he warned.

The consultant said hospitals were generally running at 60% occupancy during the first lockdown.

But now elective surgeries are back, and numbers at the Emergency Department are rising due to increased socialising and travel.

Health representative with UNITE Kevin McAdam said paramedics are under pressure to keep ambulances moving.

“For every ambulance sitting waiting, there are calls not getting answered. Then the service does not have enough ambulances to operate.

"The paramedics are being asked by Control ‘when are you clearing’ but they cannot leave,” he said.

In the past alarms were raised when up to nine ambulance were waiting at one hospital, he said, but to have 17 should influence decisions around the lifting of restrictions.

The union had called for restrictions to be kept in place over the holidays.

"You are guaranteed this time in January we will be in a worse place,” Mr McAdam said.