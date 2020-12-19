One-third of country has above average Covid-19 infection rate

As restrictions are eased going into Christmas week, new figures show that one-third of the country has above-average Covid-19 infection rates.

New data showing where Covid-19 rates are rising or falling reveal that 56 of 166 local electoral areas (LEA) had an infection rate above the national average of 84.7 cases per 100,000 population as of Monday this week.

Nationally, Covid-19 is spreading in parts of Donegal, Mayo, Carlow, Kilkenny, Louth, Longford and Limerick.

The Carndonagh area of Donegal continues to have the highest Covid-19 infection rate nationally at 795.8 cases per 100,000 population, while infection rates remain high and rising in Buncrana (272 cases per 100,000 population) and Milford (174.3 cases per 100,000).

In Claremorris in Mayo, where a primary school was told to reopen despite a high number of cases in recent weeks, infection rates have also soared – from 257.9 cases per 100,000 population on December 7 to 409 cases per 100,000 population by Monday this week.

The top 10 Covid-19 hotspots also show rising infection rates are Muinbeag in Carlow, Castlecomer and Kilkenny city, Drogheda in Louth, and in Longford town.

Of 166 LEAs across the country, just 24 had less than five new cases of Covid-19 in the previous two weeks. These virtually virus-free areas included Mallow, Kanturk, Skibbereen, Bantry in Cork, Killarney, Castleisland, and Listowel in Kerry, and parts of Tipperary, Clare, Westmeath, Mayo, Galway, Waterford, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo.

In Munster, Adare in Limerick has the highest Covid-19 infection rate at 231 cases per 100,000 population.

The top 10 Covid-19 hotspots in Munster also show rising rates in Limerick City East, Cashel and Thurles in Tipperary, Dungarvan in Waterford and Kenmare in Kerry but falling rates in Newcastle West and Limerick City North.

The figures come as the Government considers curtailing the planned relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions possibly before the new year.

Dublin accounts for more than a quarter of new Covid cases

It is the sixth week in a row that Dublin has had fewer than 1,000 weekly cases, and is still accounting for more than a quarter of all new Covid-19 diagnoses.

That's according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) data, which shows cases involving people over 65 across the country have been increasing in recent weeks.

These age groups made up 10% of cases in the week ending December 11, up from less than 5% in week ending August 10, the statistics body said.

More than 20 people have died in each of the last nine weeks.

The average mortality rate in November was 12 people per 1,000 confirmed cases, down from a peak of 74 per 1,000 in April, but higher than in recent months due to the rise in cases among older groups, the CSO said.

When it comes to testing, there were 64,061 referrals for community testing in the week ending December 11.

Referrals for testing decreased in the last week, in particular among the 45 to 64 age groups, which fell from 19,324 to 17,826 in the same week.

Analysis shows that while healthcare and essential worker referrals for testing have remained consistent for the last number of weeks, contact testing, at-risk groups, and general Covid-19 testing have increased in December, the CSO said.

The number of cases for the week ending 11 December was 1,694 - a decrease of 243 cases from the previous week https://t.co/S69sFXpeHH #CSOIreland #Ireland #COVIDIreland #Health pic.twitter.com/TTdktF9rHK — Central Statistics Office Ireland (@CSOIreland) December 18, 2020

There is a significant number of tests completed in hospitals as well as a time lag between referral and test completion, the CSO said, while several referrals also do not result in a test being completed.

However, weekly testing numbers from HSE labs and hospitals show there were 78,416 tests completed in the week ending December 11, and the positivity rate in was 2.5%, down from 2.6% the previous week.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 42,163 positive cases linked to an outbreak, which is defined as two or more cases in the same location and time.

Outbreaks in hospitals accounted for 14% of cases, and nursing homes for 9% of cases linked to an outbreak in November and December, up from 2% and 5% of cases linked to an outbreak in September and October.