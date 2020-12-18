Covid-19: 12 deaths and 510 new cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

Another 12 people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, and there are 510 new cases.

11 of the deaths took place in the past 24 hours. 1,166 people in total have died from Covid-19.

Hospitals are operating at 102% capacity, with 445 people in hospital with coronavirus and 31 in intensive care.

In Northern Ireland, an estimated 8,500 people had Covid-19 between December 6 and 12, or 0.47% of the population.

This is up from an estimated 7,800 people for the period November 29 to December 5, or 0.43% of the population.

The latest case data and confirmed Covid-related deaths are reported after a six-week lockdown was announced by the Executive in the North set to begin on St Stephen's Day.

Northern Ireland's chief scientific adviser said failure to take action to suppress the virus would have led to thousands of Covid-19 deaths.

Professor Ian Young said the region’s already over-capacity health service would have been completely swamped in January if no action was taken.

“Of all of the things that we look at in terms of modelling, the number of deaths is the one that is most difficult to predict. It would, if no action were taken – which is inconceivable – have been very large, certainly within the thousands, if no action was taken,” he said.

Prof Young told BBC Radio Ulster that the current number of Covid-19 inpatients of between 400 and 500 would have soared to between 3,000 and 4,000 by the end of January if no action had been taken.

“In terms of the total number of general and acute beds, the type of beds that would have been required in hospital, the number of patients needing beds would have exceeded the total number of beds that were available,” he added.

Decision on schools

After Thursday night’s lockdown announcement, Stormont ministers are facing calls to provide clarity on schools reopening after the Christmas holidays.

The Executive delayed a decision on schools at the meeting on Thursday when ministers agreed to introduce the fresh restrictions on other sections of society.

Education and health officials have instead been tasked to engage on potential options to reduce face-to-face school time in the new term.

One option is a potential staggered return to the classroom after Christmas, with some year groups going back earlier than others.

Teachers and parents have demanded answers so they can plan for January.

Particular concerns have been raised about the prospect of primary age children from several schools mixing when they gather to take tests set as part of an academic selection transfer process used by some secondary schools.

While January’s tests are conducted by private companies, the Department of Education has ultimate responsibility for ensuring school settings are safe.

National Association of Head Teachers president in Northern Ireland Graham Gault criticised the Executive on Friday morning.

“Principals and teachers need clarity on what the beginning of term will entail,” he tweeted.

“Schools can’t turn things around overnight.

“Unfortunately, a lack of understanding has been the hallmark of decision-making through this pandemic, with schools being the last to know at every turn.” Prof Young said a “wide range of options” regarding schools has been provided to the Executive.

“Schools don’t have to be open or closed, there are lots of inbetween things – staggered opening, I think, would be clearly included as one of those possibilities,” he said.

Northern Ireland’s reproduction number (R) is currently between 1.1 and 1.2.

A further 12 deaths involving Covid-19 were reported on Thursday, along with another 656 new cases of the virus.

-With reporting from Press Association