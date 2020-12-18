New housing plan criticised as 'early Christmas gift for developers'

The Government's affordable housing plan has been dubbed "an early Christmas gift for developers".

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien will next week bring the plan to Cabinet, with a new State agency due to be established which would take equity stakes in first-time buyers' homes.

Under the plan, €75m will be allocated to allow the Government offer equity loans of up to 30% on new-build homes under €400,000. The scheme will have no salary cap and will be aimed at allowing younger people purchase their first homes.

The Government's equity will not need to be serviced for the first five years of the plan, but will carry a 1.5% interest rate after. Homeowners will be entitled to buy out the Government's stake but if a home is sold for more than it is purchased, the Government will be repaid the percentage of its equity, rather than the initial loan value.

Mr O'Brien will bring the heads of the Bill to establish the scheme to Cabinet on Tuesday, with the aim to have it up and running by next summer. He has said the plan is "not a double mortgage" but rather a mechanism to bridge the gap to affordability.

"We don't want people chasing unaffordable mortgages or double mortgages," he said in October.

However, the opposition has roundly criticised the plan, saying that the State taking stakes in private homes sets a bad precedent and criticising the restriction to new-build homes.

Sinn Féin's housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said it was "deeply ironic" that the plan would be floated on the same day the Daft.ie index report showed house prices up 7.4% year-on-year. The average price of a home across the State is now €269,000, while in Dublin it is €391,000.

Shared equity loans will not make homes more affordable. They will:



🚨Heap more debt on working families

🚨Prop up high house prices or inflate them further

🚨Expose the state to significant risk



This is developer led housing policy at its worsthttps://t.co/RLcc6wobuh pic.twitter.com/feRmEsDTZ6 — Eoin Ó Broin (@EOBroin) December 18, 2020

"This is not an affordable housing scheme. It is an early Christmas present for developers," said Mr O'Broin.

"In fact, it is exactly what industry groups, Irish Institutional Property and Property Industry Ireland, have been lobbying for since the start of 2020.

The scheme will not make homes more affordable. It will saddle working people with greater levels of debt and at best it will prop up excessively high house prices. At worst it will push house prices up even further."

Social Democrat TD Cian O'Callaghan said the thinking around the building of housing must change.

Community land trusts are increasingly being set up in different cities around the world to provide affordable housing:https://t.co/dRNP09I1Mo pic.twitter.com/ohDrI5FgQq — Cian O'Callaghan T.D. (@OCallaghanCian) December 18, 2020

“Relying on the private sector for the provision of affordable housing is a broken model. The Shared Equity Scheme is more of the same old, failed, developer-led policymaking. We need a change of direction.

“The private sector alone cannot deliver housing that is genuinely affordable. New homes provided by private developers are sold at about twice the build cost. Under the Government’s latest plans, the State will pay 30% of these inflated costs, which the first-time buyers will end up repaying in years to come.

“If we want homes that are truly affordable, the State must directly build them and sell or rent them at cost."