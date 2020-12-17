New restrictions likely before New Year, says Taoiseach

Taoiseach said that he is "worried" about the rising number of Covid-19 cases. 
An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said newe restrictions are likely before the New Year. Picture: Moya Nolan

Thu, 17 Dec, 2020 - 18:49
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The Taoiseach says that he is "worried" about the rising number of Covid-19 cases and that new restrictions will be brought in before the new year.

Speaking on RTÉ Six One, Mr Martin said that it was important that people "look after ourselves" in the run up to Christmas. He was speaking a day before travel and household restrictions were lifted.

He said that the country had committed to intervene as numbers grew, but that "people needed a break for December" having "put up with a lot" this year.

However, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan had warned the Taoiseach that new restrictions will be recommended tonight, including a cut of the number of households which can visit one another to one and restrictions in the hospitality industry.

"NPHET will be recommending that we bring in new restrictions before the end of the year. The anticipated period of going from tomorrow to January 6 would be shortened. Restrictions will be recommended in hospitality, so worried are NPHET in relation to the rising numbers. The CMO was anxious to give me a heads up because he is worried that numbers are rising in all age cohorts.

"It is likely to be before New Year's Eve."

He said that the CMO had wanted to flag the recommendation with him, with the Government set to meet on Tuesday, where he said it would "take the advice very seriously" and give people "appropriate notice". He said the specific nature of the restrictions will be announced by Government next week.

Mr Martin said that people who are meeting others over Christmas needed to "mind themselves and take due care". 

"My advice is that every contact matters. Wear masks, keep distance and be vigilant - watch the intergenerational mix, particularly."

Mr Martin said that he had received a Covid test today as a precaution following French President Emmanuel Macron's positive test.

Taoiseach tests negative for Covid-19 

