Taoiseach restricting his contacts after being tested for Covid-19 

Micheál Martin underwent the test as a precaution following French President Emmanuel Macron's positive coronavirus test earlier today
Taoiseach Micheál Martin will work alone from his office in Government Buildings while awaiting a result and has cancelled a small number of events.

Thu, 17 Dec, 2020 - 13:01
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is restricting his contacts this afternoon after undergoing a Covid-19 test.

Mr Martin underwent the test as a precaution following French President Emmanuel Macron's positive test earlier today. The pair were together at last week's European Council meetings in Brussels.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach confirmed that he will work alone from his office in Government Buildings while awaiting a result and has cancelled a small number of events.

The Taoiseach is making phone calls and will return to normal working arrangements if his test is negative. 

A statement from Mr Macron's office this morning confirmed that he had tested positive.

It said the president took a test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared”. The brief statement did not say what symptoms Mr Macron experienced.

It said he would isolate for seven days, adding: “He will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance.”

