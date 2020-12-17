Covid-19: Gardaí call on GAA fans to 'play their part' ahead of All-Ireland final

Gardaí are making an appeal to all GAA fans but especially supporters from Dublin and Mayo to "play their part" in preventing the spread of the coronavirus this weekend as the men's senior county teams compete this Saturday evening in the All-Ireland Final.

An Garda Síochána have asked fans to follow all public health guidelines before, during and after the game at Croke Park on Saturday evening as Dublin and Mayo battle it out to win the Sam Maguire.

Individual and collective responsibility has been stressed by the gardaí who have been liaising closely with the GAA at national and county level as well as with all relevant government departments ahead of the game.

High visibility operations in support of Covid-19 restrictions will continue this weekend with foot patrols concentrated in urban locations in cities and focusing on the night time economy.

Gardaí have said they are working closely with Dublin bars and pubs to ensure compliance with Covid-19 guidelines.

Compliance and responsibility

Speaking ahead of the weekend's football action, Deputy Commissioner of Policing and Security, John Twomey said gardaí are aware of the special significance of the All-Ireland Final day but are asking supporters to do their part as well. Commissioner Twomey praised the conduct of Limerick and Waterford fans after last weekend's hurling final.

"Last weekend, the teams, county boards, and supporters of Limerick and Waterford showed great community spirit with very high levels of compliance with the public health guidelines and regulations. I want to thank them for that. It is vital that we see the same from all those involved in Dublin and Mayo.

"The All-Ireland Football Final is always an incredible occasion and this year it will be special for many people especially given the last nine months. However, Covid-19 doesn’t relax or let-up for an All-Ireland Final, no matter how historic. The virus is still spreading, it is still leading to serious illness and death," said the Deputy Commissioner.

Deputy Commissioner Twomey highlighted the National Public Health Emergency Team's (NPHET) advice for mainitaning social distancing and wearing a mask when necessary. He also reminded the public of the risk singing and shouting poses to the spread of Covid-19 between people.

"An Garda Síochána, along with the GAA, are committed to playing our part. We are asking GAA supporters to continue to play their part by following the public health guidelines and regulations.

"If you are somewhere to watch the match or celebrate afterwards and there are too many people there – leave. Limit your contacts. Maintain social distancing. Wash your hands regularly. Wear a face mask where appropriate. Remember, according to NPHET, shouting and singing can easily spread Covid-19.

"People need to bear these things in mind when making decisions about where to support their team. We want everyone to enjoy the occasion safely so that they, their families and fellow supporters can have a happy and healthy Christmas and new year," said Deputy Commissioner Twomey.

Praising bars and pubs for their adherence to Covid-19 regulations, the Deputy Commissioner said it is criticial that is maintained in the days ahead.

"The vast majority of licensed premises have been operating in compliance with public health regulations. It is critical this is maintained. Those who are not compliant should be aware that we will take action – up to and including enforcement - to bring them into compliance," said Deputy Commissioner Twomey.