Covid-19 spreads easiest indoors; clusters most likely in households, says HIQA

Further evidence that Covid-19 spreads easiest indoors with large crowds in poorly ventilated environments has been published by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA).

The research also found evidence that most clusters of coronavirus are located or originating from household settings.

HIQA said the international evidence gathered by researchers reinforces previous findings that insufficient use of face coverings, prolonged contact, and shouting and singing by people increases the risk of Covid-19 spreading.

The health authority published these findings in its latest advice submitted to the National Public Health Expert Team (NPHET) this morning. HIQA said this research supports the health authorities' recommendations for continued restrictions on large indoor gatherings.

Speaking about the research, Dr Máirín Ryan, HIQA’s Director of Health Technology Assessment and Deputy Chief Executive, said the findings showed complying with public health guidelines on social distancing, face masks, and hand hygiene is an effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“The international evidence highlights that the main factors that contribute to spread of Covid-19 are indoor settings, crowds, and prolonged contact with others," said Dr Ryan, "Much can be done to mitigate risk in these settings, such as ensuring good ventilation and people following public health advice to use face coverings, keep physical distance and wash their hands frequently.”

Addressing the research's evidence of Covid-19 clusters occurring most often in household settings, Dr Ryan said this further reiterates the importance of self-isolating for people when they are confirmed contact with a Covid-19 case or else have contracted the virus.

“Our findings reinforce the importance of adherence to self-isolation guidance, despite the challenges it can pose, for those with Covid-19, those awaiting test results, and those with symptoms suggestive of Covid-19," she said.

"This means following the HSE guidance on self-isolation including staying indoors, in a room with a window you can open, and completely avoiding contact with other people, including where possible other household members, for at least 10 days,” she said.

Yesterday, it emerged there have been 11 more deaths and 366 new cases of the virus in Ireland.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said the latest rise in new Covid-19 cases goes against the previous weeks of “positive trends”.