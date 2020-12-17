Close schools from tomorrow until middle of January - PBP

Schools across Europe have had extended closures announced in recent days, with Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden all taking measures
People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith says that the evidence shows that schools must close. File picture

Thu, 17 Dec, 2020 - 13:09
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Schools should close from tomorrow until the middle of January, People Before Profit has said. 

The party was today reacting to news of a number of schools around the country which have been hit with outbreaks of Covid-19. 

In Killorglin, Co Kerry the Scoil Mhuire primary school is closing on public health advice amid concern about the number of positive cases of Covid-19 among pupils.

Last week a primary school in Co Mayo reversed its decision to close the school until after Christmas due to an outbreak. 

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith last night met with representatives of the parents' groups Forgotten Families and Parents United as well as teachers and says that the evidence shows that schools much close.

“There is growing evidence that schools are places where Covid can spread and are not as safe as we are repeatedly told," she said. 

“Statistics and evidence show that increasingly schools are the basis for community infection. 

“Other countries have taken the decision to keep schools closed for a longer period over the Christmas break in order to help suppress the rate of infection of Covid-19. 

'Government must listen'

“The ECDC (European Centre for Disease Control) has suggested this but our Government are turning a deaf ear to this advice and to the evidence. 

“As another school in Kerry announced an outbreak of the virus, the Government must listen to the school staff and the parents and stop ignoring the evidence. We need a complete review of our Covid schools’ policy that takes account of the definition of Close Contacts, the lack of social distancing and the poor ventilation in 80% of our school buildings.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday said that protocols around school closures may have to be updated, but said that there must be a system to close schools at the heart of outbreaks.

"We must ultimately defer to public health guidelines. Nationally, and from a societal perspective, we want our schools open and children back in school safely.”

