Pedestrian killed in suspected hit-and-run in Galway

It is believed the woman was struck by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene.
Wed, 16 Dec, 2020 - 23:01
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Co Galway this evening.

They attended the scene on the R336 Barna to Spiddal Road in Furbo shortly after 7.30pm.

A woman, aged in her 50s, was found with serious injuries.

It is believed she was struck by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene.

A post mortem is set to take place at a later date.

The road will remain closed overnight and a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators will take place in the morning.

Gardaí at Salthill are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Furbo area between 7pm and 7.30pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 91 514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

