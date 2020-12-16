Indications virus moving in 'wrong direction' as six deaths and 431 new cases reported

The chief medical officer said he is concerned that the Covid-19 virus is “moving in the wrong direction”.

"We are seeing significant and concerning indicators that this disease is moving in the wrong direction,” said Dr Tony Holohan, "including an increase in positivity rates, and seven day and 14-day incidence, and our five day average has now increased to 339 cases.

"Recent international experience has demonstrated just how quickly this disease can get out of control.”

His concerns come as a further six deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

The newest figures bring the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 2,140.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also confirmed 431 new cases of the coronavirus.

The total number of cases since the outbreak began has now reached 77,197 confirmed cases.

The number of people in ICU is 30, while 207 people are in hospital, with an additional 22 hospitalisations the last 24 hours.

The seven-day incidence rate is 48.7 per 100,000 of population.

Dr Holohan added: “These trends are all the more troubling because of the delicate and precarious situation we are in - as a country, we are heading into a period of potential widespread inter-household and inter-generational mixing.

"This is an ideal opportunity for the virus to spread and impact on those most vulnerable to its severest effects."

NPHET will meet tomorrow to review the epidemiological situation

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We are seeing significant and concerning indicators that this disease in moving in the wrong direction, including an increase in positivity rates, and seven day and 14-day incidence, and our five-day average has now increased to 339 cases. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Dublin reported the most cases today with 134 followed by Donegal with 53.

A further 25 cases were confirmed in Cavan, 24 in Louth and 22 in Mayo.

There were 18 cases in Cork.

The remaining 155 cases are across all other counties.

Of the cases notified today, 185 are men and 244 are women.

67% are under 45 years of age, and the median age is 35 years old.

Read More Up to 15 mass-vaccination centres being considered by the HSE

In Northern Ireland, eight Covid-19 related deaths have been confirmed today by health officials.

510 new cases of coronavirus were also confirmed bringing the total number of cases in the North since the outbreak began to 59,631.

The total death toll from the virus in the North has now reached 1,143.

Speaking today at leader's questions in the Dáil, Mr Martin described the rapidly deteriorating situation in the North as "very very worrying and very concerning”.

The latest case figures and deaths come as Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned scenes from Northern Ireland's hospitals of ambulances queuing outside hospitals could become a reality in the South.

Speaking today at leader's questions in the Dáil, Mr Martin described the rapidly deteriorating situation in the North as "very very worrying and very concerning”.

Meanwhile, the health system is facing an ‘unparalleled’ challenge over the next few months as a huge vaccine roll-out programme ramps up, the Oireachtas Health Committee has heard.

An implementation plan for the roll-out was published this week, but chair of the High-Level Task Force Professor Brian MacCraith said it is a living document. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

An implementation plan for the roll-out was published this week, but chair of the High Level Task Force Professor Brian MacCraith said it is a living document.

“The challenge in devising and implementing a vaccination programme of this scale, complexity and desire for speed is unparalleled here and around the world,” he said.

In the UK, Boris Johnson said people should “think hard” before meeting family and friends over the festive period, as he urged people to have a “merry little Christmas”.

The British prime minister said a “smaller Christmas is going to be a safer Christmas” and also suggested people should cut short their celebrations rather than enjoy the maximum permitted five days in a festive bubble.

In the UK, Boris Johnson said people should “think hard” before meeting family and friends over the festive period, as he urged people to have a “merry little Christmas”. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

The relaxation of social distancing rules across the UK will go ahead despite concerns about the possible impact on efforts to control the virus.

The original UK-wide plans would have seen three households allowed to form a festive bubble between December 23 and 27.

But Mr Johnson said those were the maximum limits rather than a target to aim for.

In the US, secretary of state Mike Pompeo has come into contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19 and is now quarantining.

It said Mr Pompeo has tested negative for the virus but is being monitored by medical professionals.