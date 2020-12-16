Covid-19: Eight deaths and 510 new cases in Northern Ireland

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said support would be made available to border counties as case numbers spiral in Northern Ireland
Ambulances at the entrance to the emergency department with a number of the vehicle with patients awaiting to be admitted, at Antrim Area Hospital, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland, as the emergency department and hospital is currently at full capacity. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Wed, 16 Dec, 2020 - 15:01
Ciarán Sunderland

A further 8 Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland have been confirmed today by health officials. 

510 new cases of coronavirus were also confirmed bringing the total number of cases in the North since the outbreak began to 59,631. 

The total death toll from the virus in the North has now reached 1,143.

The latest case figures and deaths come as Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned scenes from Northern Ireland's hospitals of ambulances queuing outside hospitals could become a reality in the South. 

Speaking today at leader's questions in the Dáil, Mr Martin described the rapidly deteriorating situation in the North as "very very worrying and very concerning".

The Government is to provide greater supports to border counties as the high levels of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland are now "a matter of grave concern".

Levels of the virus are significantly higher in the North, which has resulted in queues of ambulances outside several hospitals which are struggling to cope.

"I think it's important just to say that we are in solidarity with the people of Northern Ireland who are going through a very difficult time right now," he told the Dáil.

Mr Martin said the rate of infection is higher in border areas and the Government will now act to contain and manage this.

"We're looking at how we can provide greater support and protection, and whatever measures we have to take in the border counties," he said.

