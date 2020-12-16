North must not become 'low-wage, deregulated Tory economy', says Sinn Féin leader

Northern Ireland must not become a "low-wage, deregulated Tory economy" post-Brexit, the Sinn Féin leader has told the Dáil.

Mary Lou McDonald was speaking as the Dáil heard statements on last week's European Council meetings and the ongoing Brexit trade deal talks. She warned that there could be "no switching off on behalf of the Government as the pressure now ratchets up" on the implementation of the Northern Irish protocol.

She said that it was crucial that the standards expected in the Republic and the North remained the same after January 1.

"Progress on the level playing field is welcome, particularly when it comes to protecting against divergence in standards into the future. We could not accept a trade deal that would see the North exposed to a low-wage, deregulated Tory economy."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil that businesses needed to be ready for changes to customs laws, even if there is a deal. He said that European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen had suggested contingencies in the event of a no-deal and that this should hammer home the need to be prepared.

"It is particularly important that that message of preparedness gets home to many of the small to medium-sized enterprises across the country, whether there is a deal or no deal. No deal would be much more severe on our economy but a deal on the future relations between the UK and the EU would still mean significant change, a significant burden of documentation, form-filling and customs declarations.

"Revenue has said we will go from 1.5m customs declarations to 20m per annum which has significant implications."

Social Democrat TD Cian O'Callaghan said that there had been "no indication of supports for households" in the aftermath of Brexit. He said that there was much discussion of the impacts of Brexit on businesses, but little on households who may incur higher costs on items like food.

He said that it was "regrettable" that the Government had declined to have questions and answers on the issue of Brexit readiness this week before the Dáil breaks. Mr O'Callaghan and his party had asked that the Dáil debate the matter on Friday.

Fine Gael's Neale Richmond said that it was "vital" that a deal is found "even if it's a thin deal".