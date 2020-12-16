Plea to sell idle North Cork IDA site

A fully-serviced IDA site in North Cork which has remained unoccupied for many years should be put up for sale, according to local public representatives.

The IDA site, located on the northern side of Fermoy, was formerly an army barracks, known as Fitzgerald Camp.

It was handed over to the IDA shortly after the camp was closed on July 16, 2002, as part of a rationalisation of the Defence Forces.

The First Cavalry Squadron stationed there was transferred to Collins Barrack, Cork.

At a meeting of the Fermoy Municipal District Council, Fine Gael councillor Noel McCarthy won unanimous support from colleagues to call on the IDA to put the site, by the side of the former main Dublin–Cork road, on the open market.

The site is fully serviced with roads, power and water and sewerage connections.

However, not one single business has been located there since the IDA took it over 18 years ago.

“The IDA has brought jobs to Fermoy in the past, but this particular IDA site has remained idle. It's a fantastic location only half a mile from the motorway,” Mr McCarthy said.

He said over the years there had been rumours that foreign companies had looked at it, but nothing had come out of that and he believes the IDA prefers to attract industries to Carrigtwohill and Ringaskiddy instead.

All it's being used for is for people walking their dogs. If they're (the IDA) not serious in pushing Fermoy they should put it on the open market and see if there is somebody interested in developing it

Mr McCarthy pointed out the 20-acre acre site is currently zoned for business and technology but added that could be easily changed.

“There are numerous options here, it could be used to build a new hotel.

"People are frustrated by the absence of anything there. It's a pure shame to see this site idle,” he said.

“The IDA needs to be upfront with us. I've no doubt if it was on the market it would generate interest.

"We have 20 acres of prime land here right in the centre of Munster,” Fianna Fail councillor William O'Leary said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O'Flynn said they should also write to Enterprise Ireland to see if it had any ideas for the site.

Meanwhile, the same meeting heard the council hopes to have a contractor appointed by the end of next year to repair a weir in Fermoy which has suffered serious damage from repeated flooding in recent years.

The damage to the weir on the River Blackwater in Fermoy has led to a significant drop in water levels at times, which has hindered salmon spawning upriver and curtailed the activities of a local rowing club and triathlon enthusiasts.