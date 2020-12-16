Cork City escapes feared significant flooding

Cork City has escaped significant flooding this morning.

High tide passed just after 6.20am with just minor spot flooding on low-lying quays.

Water levels in the river have already receded.

Strong south easterly winds, which had been forecast to combine with the high tide, changed direction and their speeds dropped significantly in the hour or so before high tide.

The County Council and Fire Brigade successfully pumped the flood water away from the businesses and no property damage was caused in Bantry. Picture: Andy Gibson

Road closures which had been introduced at around 5.30 am are being lifted over the next few minutes.

The message from City Hall is that the city is open for business.

City traders had been braced for another significant tidal flood, and had been warned to take preventative measures as it was feared the impact could be on a par with flooding in October when the waters breached quay walls on Morrison's Island and swamped South Mall and Oliver Plunkett Street.

It is understood that Bantry town square flooded this morning before high tide but the county council and fire brigade managed to pump the flood water away from the businesses and no property damage was caused.