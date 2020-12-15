Brian Stanley 'truly sorry' for controversial tweets but does not resign

Sinn Féin TD and Chair of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Brian Stanley has offered a full and sincere apology in the Dáil for recent tweets he said about IRA violence but did not resign his position.

He accepted his tweet about the Kilmichael ambush was insensitive.

Following his week off at the behest of his party leader Mary Lou McDonald, Mr Stanley was granted leave by Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail to make his statement without a response from any other TD.

“I accept that my tweet regarding the ambushes at Kilmichael and Narrow Water was insensitive. And it causes hurt and anger. Words can do that. And my words did. And for that I am truly sorry,” Mr Stanley said.

He also addressed another tweet sent on the day Leo Varadkar was elected leader of Fine Gael in 2017, which the Tánaiste and others have branded “homophobic”.

“The impending election of someone who is gay was rightly highlighted, at the time, as a sign of the progress that we have made as a country, and as a state following on from the marriage equality referendum two years prior. That's something that people were very proud of, and rightly so,” he said.

“The point that I was trying to make was, that's great but let's also focus on advancing workers rights, and the rights of people on low income and economic justice and issues such as a living wage, which we don't have yet in this country. I accept, as a point I did not articulate it in a very good way and that tweet is open to different interpretations,” he conceded.

Mr Stanley said he did try to contact the Tanaiste there to express my apology personally to him, “and I will do so again following this address”.

He said homophobia is apparent to him “I absolutely deplore prejudice, of any kind, and always have. I realise that many people who have read my tweets, don't know me personally. You don't know my record. They don't know my stance on issues. But my record is not a defence, nor does it take away from any hurt caused. It only provides an insight into the values that I hold as an activist and as a political representative, and more importantly, as a person,” he said.

“As an ally of the LGBT community. I'm even more responsible and more accountable, and I recognised that. I hope that those who have hurt, accept my apologies, and my colleagues here, accept the sincerity of my statement. I own my own mistakes,” he added.

As a country, he said we need to be able to talk about the past, in a way that doesn't cause division or deep division. “We must be sensitive in how we talk about the past, and respect for the views of others, and the views of others may hold that may be different,” he said.

Mr Stanley said he grew up in an Ireland that was very unequal where women gay people minority groups of all kinds and nationals in the six counties were treated appallingly.