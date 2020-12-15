Government urged to intervene in Debenhams dispute before Christmas

The Government has been urged to directly intervene in the Debenhams dispute so workers are not forced to remain on the picket line over Christmas.

The Taoiseach has said the Government stands ready to do more to help the Debenhams workers, who have now been involved in the dispute with their former employers for more than 250 days, but he said there were limitations to what they could do.

Mr Martin said: "The Government has worked speedily on the statutory redundancy and stands ready to do more within the law to help and to support the workers, but there are limitations due to the length of the dispute and the legal situation pertaining to Revenue and social protection under legislation."

Solidarity-PBP TD Mick Barry called on the Taoiseach to directly intervene to resolve it before Christmas "in order that workers could spend the holiday season at home with their families rather than freezing on picket lines and having to stress about an ongoing dispute".

Mr Barry said it was the Government who had delayed talks and not the workers or KPMG, who have been appointed liquidators.

Read More Taoiseach more ‘hopeful’ today that Brexit trade deal will be done

However, describing Mr Barry as an "extraordinary propagandist and a populist", Mr Martin said the opposition TD had "led people up the hill without levelling with them about the facts and what they could expect".

Mr Martin said: "The only party which has stood up to the plate here are those in Government on behalf of the taxpayer.

"The Government has come forward with statutory redundancy – the deputy has never acknowledged that – yet he has the nerve to come in here and say the Government is blocking the deal or a resolution.

"He knows a bit more than he is telling the House."

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald again raised the issue of pay for student nurses with the Taoiseach.

Ms McDonald said decades of bad Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael policy have lead to overcrowding, staff shortages and stressful conditions in our hospitals.

"Student nurses walk onto those same wards and they do what comes naturally to them. They say it would go against every fibre of their being not to help patients in distress or relieve pressure on their colleagues when a ward is incredibly busy. They also say that the only abuse and exploitation here is the Taoiseach's Government's persistent refusal to pay them. Other nurses are not to blame, so I ask the Taoiseach to drop that nonsense."