Covid-19: Six further deaths in Northern Ireland with 489 new cases

There are 486 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, and another six deaths.

Nearly 3,000 people were tested in a one-day period, with a 16% positivity rate.

Three of the deaths reported today took place in the past 24 hours, while the other three did not.

444 people are in hospital with the virus in the North, with 33 in intensive care.

The figures come as Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann said more than 4,000 people in the North have received the coronavirus vaccine to date.

He said health trusts plan to start delivering the jab to health workers this week, starting with those at greatest risk or working directly with patients at greatest risk.

“Ultimately all health and social care workers will have the opportunity to be vaccinated which is expected to be within the first quarter of 2021,” he said.

He said officials are considering how arrangements might be extended to those over the age of 80 living in the community, From early January, the jab will be rolled out to eligible individuals over the age of 50, before working through eligible cohorts starting with the oldest.

Mr Swann said 50,000 vaccines have been received, which will vaccinate over 20,000 individuals.

He said applications have been received from 870 individuals to help roll out the vaccination programme across Northern Ireland.