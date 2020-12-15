Suspected stolen puppies recovered by Gardaí after vehicle search

The puppies were discovered this morning after a vehicle was stopped in the early hours of this morning
Suspected stolen puppies recovered by Gardaí after vehicle search

The puppies discovered in the boot of the car. Picture: Gardaí

Tue, 15 Dec, 2020 - 11:13
Ciarán Sunderland

Three suspected stolen dachshund puppies have been recovered by gardaí today in Dublin. 

A vehicle acting suspiciously was stopped on the Outer Ring Road in Clondalkin in the early hours of this morning. 

The suspected stolen puppies discovered today. Picture: Gardaí
The suspected stolen puppies discovered today. Picture: Gardaí

Gardaí searched the vehicle and discovered the three puppies in the car boot. 

The puppies are believed to have been stolen. 

The Irish Society Prevention of Cruelty of Animals (ISPCA) and the Dublin Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) have now taken the puppies into care.

Gardaí in Ronanstown have asked anyone who may have information in relation to these dogs to contact them on 01 666 7700.

Read More

Gardaí warning against social media trend 'ghosting' as Munster teen hospitalised

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Dec 7, 2020 Northern Ireland redundancy numbers double in a year
Asbestos warning in Sligo as emergency services tackle fire Asbestos warning in Sligo as emergency services tackle fire
CC CABINET MEETING Green Party differences on trade deal are 'healthy' says Eamon Ryan
Social Media Site Twitter Debuts On The New York Stock Exchange

Ireland's data watchdog fines Twitter €450k for GDPR breaches

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices