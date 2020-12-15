Suspected stolen puppies recovered by Gardaí after vehicle search

Three suspected stolen dachshund puppies have been recovered by gardaí today in Dublin.

A vehicle acting suspiciously was stopped on the Outer Ring Road in Clondalkin in the early hours of this morning.

The suspected stolen puppies discovered today. Picture: Gardaí

Gardaí searched the vehicle and discovered the three puppies in the car boot.

The puppies are believed to have been stolen.

The Irish Society Prevention of Cruelty of Animals (ISPCA) and the Dublin Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) have now taken the puppies into care.

Gardaí in Ronanstown have asked anyone who may have information in relation to these dogs to contact them on 01 666 7700.