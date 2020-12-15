Asbestos warning in Sligo as emergency services tackle fire

Members of the public in the Larkhill road area in Sligo town have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed as the fire brigade deals with an asbestos-related fire.

Gardaí have closed the road in both directions while emergency services tackle the blaze and local diversions are in place.

No injuries have been reported at this time but drivers are advised to take care on approach as smoke may be affecting visibility.

Update - The Fire service are currently in attendance at a asbestos related garage fire on Larkhill road in #Sligo. A 150 meter cordon has been setup and Houses in the immediate area are asked to keep windows and doors shut. The road remains closed. pic.twitter.com/AhhE06LHx1 — sligococo (@sligococo) December 15, 2020

A 150 metre cordon has been established.

It is understood the fire broke out at a domestic premises in a garage.

The fire brigade first responded to reports of the fire at around 5am.