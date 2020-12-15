Asbestos warning in Sligo as emergency services tackle fire

No injuries have been reported but drivers are asked to take care as smoke may affect visibility. 
Emergency services first responded this morning at around 5am. Picture: Sligo County Council

Tue, 15 Dec, 2020 - 09:23
Ciarán Sunderland

Members of the public in the Larkhill road area in Sligo town have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed as the fire brigade deals with an asbestos-related fire. 

Gardaí have closed the road in both directions while emergency services tackle the blaze and local diversions are in place. 

No injuries have been reported at this time but drivers are advised to take care on approach as smoke may be affecting visibility. 

A 150 metre cordon has been established. 

It is understood the fire broke out at a domestic premises in a garage.

The fire brigade first responded to reports of the fire at around 5am.

