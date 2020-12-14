Santa Claus makes it on to Dr Tony Holohan's nice list

People across the country are taking all the necessary precautions at the moment to ensure that they can safely spend time with their families this Christmas.

We have spent most of this year following the advice given by Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan and we are not the only ones who are looking to the CMO for guidance.

Dr Holohan has confirmed that it will be safe for Santa to visit children's homes on Christmas Eve.

Speaking at this evening's press conference, Dr Holohan said that Santa is planning ahead just like the rest of us and is working to make this as safe a Christmas as possible.

"From our point of view, we know that Santa will take all of the necessary precautionary measures and it will be safe for Santa to come and visit the houses of children who are good," said Dr Holohan.

The CMO also had one last piece of advice for children to help make sure they have a happy Christmas.

The important thing for kids now is to do their preparations, write their letters, keep doing their homework.

Children can now rest assured that Santa can visit their houses while staying safe from the virus.

Last month, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney confirmed that Santa would not have to self-quarantine for 14 days when he arrives in Ireland as the delivery of gifts to good children is considered to be essential work.

Mr Coveney reminded children that they should go to bed on Christmas Eve to make sure that they stay two metres away from St Nick.