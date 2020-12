A man has died and a woman is in hospital after a house fire in south Dublin.

Firefighters pulled them from the house in Milltown minutes after the alarm was raised before 4pm.

They were given first aid at the scene but the man could not be resuscitated.

The woman has been taken to hospital where her condition is described as serious.

Gardaí have now taken over the scene on the Dundrum Road for a forensic investigation.