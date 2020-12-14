Significant spike in detected drug offences in Cork city

Detected drug offences have increased significantly in Cork city in 2020, new figures from the Joint Policing Committee reveal.

The number of detections by gardaí for possession of drugs for sale or supply jumped by 85%, from 169 between January and November last year in the Cork City division to 312 over the same period this year.

Drug detections for personal use increased by 33%, from 777 last year to 1,033 this year.

Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin said the significant number of detections was “indicative” of the level of local drug use in Cork.

"Drugs are still very much prevalent in our society here in Cork city," he said, adding that "huge" resources had been dedicated to detecting drug dealing and drug use.

Earlier this year, gardaí in Cork launched a new street-crime unit to target crime ‘hot-spots’ in the city centre, including low-level street dealing.

Covid checkpoints have also led to a significant number of detections, as has the targeting of public transport and intelligence-led operations led by Superintendent Mick Comyns.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris praised Cork for its policing this year, particularly for its efforts in community policing, supporting the vulnerable, disrupting organised crime and the drugs market, responding to domestic violence and deepening the force's ties and trust with the community.

“The city and county has become a much safer place," he said.

There is still quite a large amount of serious crime being committed in Cork City Division, but we are glad to say that most categories are down,"

Chief Superintendent of Cork Bary McPolin said.

However, reports of child cruelty, neglect or abandonment jumped from nine cases between January and November last year to 27 in the same period this year.

Reports of rape increased by 22%

Theft from a person dropped by 59% between January and November this year compared to the same period last year while property crime overall declined by 29%.

Weapons offences increased, with possession of an offensive weapon other than a gun increasing by 49% to 215 detections.

"We have certainly seen an increase in weapons in Cork city, be it firearms or knives or weapons of offence. And that is indicative of our proactive approach to policing this particular area," said Chief Supt McPolin.

Fatal traffic collisions also increased this year, from one up to November last year to six so far this year.

Two deaths occurred in the city centre, two in Cork South and three across the north side of the city. Five were pedestrians, one was a driver and one was a passenger.

Despite decreased traffic on the roads, detections for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs remained almost static, falling only 1% from 256 to 254.

New Garda powers to police the pandemic under the Health Act have resulted in 62 incidents while there were 110 crimes associated with Covid-19.