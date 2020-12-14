Greater public understanding of autism needed, new survey finds

The greatest barrier autistic people face is a lack of public understanding of the condition, a new annual survey by autism charity, AsIAm, has found.

The charity surveyed 500 people living with autism about their experiences to find that 92% believe that the Irish public do not understand enough about the condition.

The survey, which was carried out over a week in November, is the first to canvass the views of people living with autism about the challenges they face and focussed on people who carry an autism ID card.

It also found that almost four in 10 surveyed said the greatest barrier to inclusion was the judgement and attitude of others, while one third said they had experienced discrimination because of the condition.

AsIAm CEO Adam Harris said he hoped the annual survey would give voice to the lived experience of autistic people and their families and capture the challenges they faced.

“A central finding of the survey is that more must be done to change attitudes towards autistic people and enable the public to empathise with our experiences,” Mr Harris said.

“Autism can be difficult to understand but the challenges we experience are not.

"Loneliness, anxiety and a sense of being overwhelmed are all too familiar experiences for many people this year but sadly are persistent realities for our community. Creating greater understanding is key to an inclusive society,” he added.

An estimated one in 65 people in Ireland have autism but government support, the charity said, fell significantly short of what is required.

Of the adults with autism surveyed, 70% said they were underemployed and more than half said the world of work was not inclusive of the autism community.

More than half of all surveyed also said the health service and education system were not inclusive of autistic people.

Mr Harris said 74% of those surveyed felt the government did not take a coordinated approach to supporting their needs but that a national autism strategy could change that.

“Autistic people face persistent barriers to accessing basic supports in health, education, work and housing which are not experienced by non-autistic people. We must build back better after the Covid-19 pandemic and we can do this by putting in place a National Autism Strategy,” Mr Harris said.

The charity has also launched a fundraising appeal to support its work in advocating and supporting autistic people through Covid-19 and beyond.

Members of the public can donate online at AsIAM.ie or by texting ASIAM to 50300 to donate €4.