CMO expresses concern as one death and 429 cases of Covid-19 confirmed

The national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 has risen from 81.5 to 84.3.
Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan has expressed concern at the rising incidence of the virus.

Sun, 13 Dec, 2020 - 17:24
Michelle McGlynn

There has been one additional death related to Covid-19, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has said.

This brings the death toll in Ireland to 2,124.

The HPSC has been notified of 429 confirmed cases of the virus. There is now a total of 76,185 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic.

There are 193 Covid-19 patients in hospital as of 2pm Sunday afternoon, of which 31 are in ICU.

There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

"Today, I am concerned that we are seeing the incidence of Covid-19 rising again.

429 is a large number of cases by the standard of recent weeks and the five-day moving average has now increased above 300 per day.

"Our efforts in Level 5 in recent weeks brought the 14-day incidence rate down to 78 per 100,000 population, put us in a position of having the lowest disease incidence in Europe and ultimately protected many people and saved many lives.

"Take today’s figures as a sign that we all must now reduce our social contacts, limit our interactions with those outside our households, weigh the risks of what socialising we are planning over the next two weeks, so that we can all have as safe a Christmas as possible."

Of the 429 cases notified today, the majority are located in Dublin with the capital accounting for 122 cases.

This is followed by Donegal with 46 cases, Limerick with 30, Laois with 22 and Cork with 20.

The remaining 189 cases are spread across all other counties.

Donegal has the highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 with a rate of 219.9.

Kilkenny's 14-day incidence rate is just shy of reaching 200 as it currently stands at 198.5.

Eight other counties have a 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of over 100 - Kilkenny (198.5), Louth (174.6), Carlow (159.8), Longford (144.3), Monaghan (136.8), Limerick (133.9), Cavan (109), Mayo (107.3) and Wicklow (103.9).


