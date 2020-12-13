Four further deaths, 483 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

There has now been a total of 1,124 confirmed Covid-19-related deaths in NI since the outbreak began.
The total number of positive cases in the North now stands at 58,216. Fiel Picture: PA

Sun, 13 Dec, 2020 - 15:17
Steven Heaney

There have been four further Covid-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

According to the NI Department Health, an additional 483 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed in the North.

The total number of positive cases in the North now stands at 58,216. 

Department of Health officials said that 407 people with the virus are currently in Northern Irish hospitals - 29 of whom are in intensive care units.

3,219 positive test results for Covid-19 have been recorded in NI in the last seven days.

There are currently 110 cases confirmed at care homes in Northern Ireland

