Artificial intelligence ‘could save lives through early cancer diagnosis’

Artificial intelligence could help save more lives through early diagnosis of cancers and other conditions in Ireland, a key backer said.

A state-of-the-art endoscopy system is being installed at Charter Medical Private Hospital in Mullingar.

It is used to identify and diagnose abnormal tissue growth within the body.

Distributor Hospital Services Limited (HSL) chief executive Dominic Walsh said: “The endoscopy suite is like none other in the country.

“We are very much looking forward to see the great work that comes out of this endoscopy suite over the coming months, resulting in more patients availing of vital early diagnosis and more lives being saved.”

The investment of 450,000 euros features video gastroscopes and colonoscopes (Hospital Services Limited/PA)

The system represents an investment of 450,000 euros and uses video gastroscopes and colonoscopes.

Once a suspected polyp is detected, the “ground-breaking” technology becomes a real-time support system for healthcare professionals, its distributor added.

HSL said it acted as a second pair of eyes to accurately detect and characterise colonic polyps as cancerous or non-cancerous – at a much faster rate than any other system of its kind.

Read More More hospital consultants needed to address record waiting lists - IHCA

The technology is intended to contribute to a better outcome for many patients affected by colon or gastro-related illnesses throughout Ireland.

Achieving optimal diagnostic and therapeutic results in endoscopic procedures is highly dependent on image quality.

The new system uses high-intensity illumination and its distributors said that would produce superior image quality.

Thomas Byrne, executive chairman of the hospital, said it was a huge privilege to have the new system.

He added: “The ability to initiate real-time analysis of lesions and polyps is a tremendous step forward for endoscopy treatment within Ireland.”