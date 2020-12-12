Almost 900 motorists caught speeding during National Slow Down day

Almost 900 motorists were clocked travelling over the speed limit yesterday during National Slow Down Day.

A national Garda operation to coincide with the event began at 7am yesterday morning and continued until 7am this morning.

In total, the speeds of 186,125 cars were monitored.

Of these, 892 were found to have been driving over the legal speed limit.

One person was detected driving at a speed of 162km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N21 in Limerick.

Another recorded as doing 97km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R680 Cork to Waterford Road.

A driver on Cork’s N20 Commons Road was clocked doing 94km/h in a 50km/h zone.

Several of the major speed-limit breaches were recorded on roads in Munster.

Some other significant detections made by gardaí are listed below:

110km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R147 Piercetown to Dunboyne road, Meath

91km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N20 Kilknockan to Mallow road in Cork

83km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N6 Baile An Phoill Gaillimh Gaillimh

99km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N11 Wingfield to Bray road, Wicklow

161km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N60 Cloonagrasson Ballintubber Roscommon

153km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N61 Mullymucks Roscommon Roscommon

76km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Ballinacurra Road Limerick Limerick

74km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R352 Cloghleagh Ennis Clare

88km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N25 Lemybrien Lemybrien Waterford

72km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R600 Corruragh Riverstick Cork

71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R683 Knockboy Waterford Waterford

71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R612 Knocknagore Crosshaven Cork

68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R527 Ballysimon Road Limerick Limerick

67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N69 Cloonalour Tralee Kerry

106km/h in an 80km/h Zone on the R360 Parkbaun Williamstown Galway

66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Boreenmanna Road Cork Cork

132km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N18 Clonmoney North Bunratty Clare

65km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R707 Burgagery Lands East Clonmel Tipperary

78km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R463 Gortatogher Parteen Clare

77km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N20 Ballyfookeen Bruree Limerick

64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R521 Ardagh Limerick

63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N62 Kiltillane Templemore Tipperary

126km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N71 Ballinvrinsig Waterfall Cork

151km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 Derrymore Roscrea Tipperary

188km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 Ladytown Naas Kildare

62km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R510 Dock Road Limerick Limerick

62km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Douglas Road Cork Cork

From January 1 until October 31, 151,055 motorists have been caught speeding on Irish roads.

So far 137 people have died on Irish roads this year.

Gardaí have urged the public to abide by speed limits in order to reduce the numbers of potential collisions, at to save lives.