Almost 900 motorists caught speeding during National Slow Down day

Almost 900 motorists were clocked travelling over the speed limit yesterday during National Slow Down Day.
A national Garda operation to coincide with the event began at 7am yesterday morning and continued until 7am this morning.
In total, the speeds of 186,125 cars were monitored.
Of these, 892 were found to have been driving over the legal speed limit.
One person was detected driving at a speed of 162km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N21 in Limerick.
Another recorded as doing 97km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R680 Cork to Waterford Road.
A driver on Cork’s N20 Commons Road was clocked doing 94km/h in a 50km/h zone.
Several of the major speed-limit breaches were recorded on roads in Munster.
- 110km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R147 Piercetown to Dunboyne road, Meath
- 91km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N20 Kilknockan to Mallow road in Cork
- 83km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N6 Baile An Phoill Gaillimh Gaillimh
- 99km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N11 Wingfield to Bray road, Wicklow
- 161km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N60 Cloonagrasson Ballintubber Roscommon
- 153km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N61 Mullymucks Roscommon Roscommon
- 76km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Ballinacurra Road Limerick Limerick
- 74km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R352 Cloghleagh Ennis Clare
- 88km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N25 Lemybrien Lemybrien Waterford
- 72km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R600 Corruragh Riverstick Cork
- 71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R683 Knockboy Waterford Waterford
- 71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R612 Knocknagore Crosshaven Cork
- 68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R527 Ballysimon Road Limerick Limerick
- 67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N69 Cloonalour Tralee Kerry
- 106km/h in an 80km/h Zone on the R360 Parkbaun Williamstown Galway
- 66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Boreenmanna Road Cork Cork
- 132km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N18 Clonmoney North Bunratty Clare
- 65km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R707 Burgagery Lands East Clonmel Tipperary
- 78km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R463 Gortatogher Parteen Clare
- 77km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N20 Ballyfookeen Bruree Limerick
- 64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R521 Ardagh Limerick
- 63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N62 Kiltillane Templemore Tipperary
- 126km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N71 Ballinvrinsig Waterfall Cork
- 151km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 Derrymore Roscrea Tipperary
- 188km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 Ladytown Naas Kildare
- 62km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R510 Dock Road Limerick Limerick
- 62km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Douglas Road Cork Cork
From January 1 until October 31, 151,055 motorists have been caught speeding on Irish roads.
So far 137 people have died on Irish roads this year.
Gardaí have urged the public to abide by speed limits in order to reduce the numbers of potential collisions, at to save lives.