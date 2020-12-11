Gardaí warn of unsolicited emails and texts regarding parcel deliveries

Gardaí have warned people to be aware of unsolicited texts and emails regarding parcels this Christmas.

Gardaí said that have received numerous reports recently of a scam claiming to be from An Post.

They said consumers receive various messages purporting to be from the postal service relating to a parcel awaiting delivery and advising people to click on the link for further details.

While this particular scam involves An Post, gardaí have advised the public to be vigilant against any such email or text involving any organisation.

Gardaí are advising the public to never click on an unsolicited text or email, never give away personal data like your PIN, card numbers or passwords, and to not respond to such emails or texts.

Gardaí would advise the public to take a screenshot of the text/email, delete it, and report it to your local garda station.